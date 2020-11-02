Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

American Elements, GGP Metalpowder AG and Hongwu International Group Ltd. will emerge as major nano copper powder market participants during 2020-2024

The nano copper powder market is expected to grow by USD 2.80 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the nano copper powder market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nano Copper Powder Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The nano copper powder market will witness a Neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Nano Copper Powder Market Participants:

American Elements

American Elements has its business operations under various segments, such as additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, alloys and alloy forms, battery and supercapacitor materials, catalysts, ceramics, and other products. The company offers nanopowder, which is available in passivated and in Ultra-high-purity and high-purity, carbon-coated, and dispersed forms.

GGP Metalpowder AG

GGP Metalpowder AG offers a wide range of metallic powder including electrolytic copper powders (dendritic), ultrafine electrolytic copper powders, ultrafine copper powders, silver-coated copper powders, and others.

Hongwu International Group Ltd.

Hongwu International Group Ltd. manufactures and distributes a wide range of nanomaterials, such as silver nanopowders, carbon nanotubes, oxides nanoparticles, metal nanowires, and others. The company offer high-quality nano copper powder, which are available in different forms, including spherical and dendritic copper powders.

Nano Copper Powder Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Nano copper powder market is segmented as below:

Type Chemical Methods Physical Methods Biological Methods

Application Conductive Inks And Coatings Lubricant Additives Antimicrobial Applications Efficient Catalyst Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



The nano copper powder market is driven by the significant growth in the conductive inks and coatings market. In addition, other factors such as the low cost and readily available feedstock are expected to trigger the nano copper powder market toward witnessing a CAGR of over over 15% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

