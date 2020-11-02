(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
October 2020
76,461,700
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,461,700
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,554,795
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
September 2020
76,455,191
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,455,191
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,548,286
Gecina
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,076,950 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
