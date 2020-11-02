DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Notification of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely related to them

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Notification of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely related to them 02-Nov-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely related to them 1. Contact information for the person discharging managerial responsibilities or the closely related person Company name: Sartorius AG Legal form: AG (Aktiengesellschaft) 2. Reason for notification The declarant is a closely related person referred to in Article 3.26) of EU Regulation 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse. Please specify the positions held within the issuer. Positions: i. Joachim Kreuzburg is chairman and CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA and chairman of the management board of Sartorius AG; ii. Dr. René Fáber is a member of the board of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA and a member of the management board of Sartorius AG; iii. Dr. Lothar Kappich is a member of the board of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA and chairman of the supervisory board of Sartorius AG. This is an initial notification. 3. Contact information of the issuer Company name: Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. LEI: 52990006IVXY7GCSSR39 4. Information about the transaction Date of the transaction: 02/11/2020 Place of the transaction: outside a trading venue Nature of the transaction: sale Description of the financial instrument: shares Identification code: FR0013154002 Detailed information by transaction: Unit price: EUR 327.00 Volume: 405,887 shares Aggregated information: Weighted average price: EUR 327.00 Volume: 405,887 shares The transaction is NOT related to the exercise of a stock option program or to a bonus or performance share grant. 5. Comments ? Regulatory filing PDF file File: Notification of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely related to them [1] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1144863 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1144863 02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1a4a1a3aa3b50764b160a61df68f2b7c&application_id=1144863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

