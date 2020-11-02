Finessed Media Launches Membership Program For The Next Generation Of Music Industry Experts

WOC-Led Music Industry Start Up Is Changing The Way We Learn About The Music Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Finessed Media, a Music Media and Events company, announced today that is has launched a new membership platform to create opportunities for aspiring musicians and executives to learn, network, and mature. Finessed Media currently hosts weekly events and has amassed a community of over 500 active members. Alexi Rabadam, the Founder & CEO, originally launched Finessed in January 2020 as a Hip-Hop E-Learning platform, but has pivoted in order to grow in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

To propel the development of its members, Finessed Media has launched a membership model, to allow industry experts, artists, and new-comers alike, to gain as much value as possible from Finessed. Through opportunities to speak directly with industry professionals such as Charlene Bryant, Brittney Boston, and Brian Vickers, as well as 1:1 brand consultations and partnership opportunities, their membership program gives artists and aspiring executives access to an established network, and also provides a space for them to share their music and stories.

"The goal is to create the next generation of leaders in the music industry", says Alexi Rabadam. "There are plenty of mentors who are willing to help and a lot of talented artists that deserve the exposure and education. Our job is to bridge the gap between them."

Finessed Media's Director of Operations, Justine Milagros, states, "Running events throughout the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and Pride Month, has showed us the importance of combatting the lack of representation in the industry, which is why we are so focused on creating inclusive opportunities for our community."

With the demand and resources acquired, Finessed Media's Membership Program officially launches today, November 2nd, 2020. In the interest of their community, Finessed has made several program tiers available:

Here To Learn Tier - Free access to weekly events, with the opportunity to engage with accredited and knowledgeable Industry Experts across sectors including but not limited to: Artist Managers, A&R's, Music Supervisors, Audio Engineers, Music Journalists, and more.

- Free access to weekly events, with the opportunity to engage with accredited and knowledgeable Industry Experts across sectors including but not limited to: Artist Managers, A&R's, Music Supervisors, Audio Engineers, Music Journalists, and more. Career Development Tier - In addition to above access, Finessed Media and their partners will also be offering quarterly 1:1 consultations and growth opportunities - including but not limited to: guaranteed music screening for play consideration at events, battle and showcase considerations, development workshops and classes, and discounted rates for Music Summits.

- In addition to above access, Finessed Media and their partners will also be offering quarterly 1:1 consultations and growth opportunities - including but not limited to: guaranteed music screening for play consideration at events, battle and showcase considerations, development workshops and classes, and discounted rates for Music Summits. Executive Tier - Includes access to the above resources, but also presents high-level Music Executives, with the opportunity to have a monthly 1:1 consultation focused on strategy, brand partnering, and marketing. Members will also access to Exclusive Wellness Opportunities.

Click here for access to their membership portal.

About Finessed Media:

Finessed Media is a New York City based start-up focused on developing content in all things music. The company was founded in January 2020 with the mission to provide resources to a worldwide audience interested in succeeding in the music industry in any capacity.

Finessed spotlights the music and stories of artists, A&R reps, DJs, music tech executives, radio hosts, and more, to allow them to share their experiences and insight for others to learn from. These stories are provided via videos, online lessons, news updates, and events.

The Finessed community has grown into a global audience for its work in promoting all genres and for providing a platform for all aspiring music industry entrepreneurs.

Contact:

Alexi Rabadam

Finessed Media Inc.

646-264-8229

arabadam@finessed.media

https://finessedmedia.mn.co

https://www.finessed.media

SOURCE: Finessed Media Inc.

