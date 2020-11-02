Precipitate Gold: Earn-In with Barrick for Gold Project in Dominican RepublicQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
BARRICK GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|23,150
|23,185
|20:05
|23,145
|23,185
|20:05
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:35
|Precipitate Gold: Earn-In with Barrick for Gold Project in Dominican Republic
|Precipitate Gold: Earn-In with Barrick for Gold Project in Dominican Republi Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
► Artikel lesen
|18:06
|Eilmeldung zum Wochenstart für Barrick Gold Aktionäre - Darum wird der Dienstag so wichtig werden (Brisantes Kursziel)
|16:35
|Loncor Resources: Joint Venture with Barrick - Gold Exploration on the Ngayu Belt in the DRC
|Loncor Resources: Joint Venture with Barrick - Gold Exploration on the Ngayu Belt in the DR Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
► Artikel lesen
|14:13
|Was HEUTE passiert: Barrick Gold Anleger sind EILIG gefordert, denn sonst ist es definitiv zu spät (Eilmeldung, Montag)
|10:13
|AKTIE IN SCHOCKSTARRE: Barrick Gold Anleger geraten am Montag unter Druck und müssen dringlich auf heutige Nachrichtenlage reagieren.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:35
|Precipitate Gold: Earn-In with Barrick for Gold Project in Dominican Republic
|Precipitate Gold: Earn-In with Barrick for Gold Project in Dominican Republi Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
► Artikel lesen
|14.09.
|Precipitate Gold Corp: Precipitate resumes exploration at Juan de Herrera
|10.09.
|Precipitate Gold Corp: Precipitate releases results of Ponton magnetic survey
|25.08.
|Precipitate Gold Corp: Precipitate Gold samples up to 17 g/t Au at Ponton
|21.07.
|Precipitate Gold Corp: Precipitate samples 53 g/t Au at Ponton
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
|23,175
|+1,13 %
|PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP
|0,145
|-12,65 %