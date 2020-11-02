R2 Recycling: The Dependable Nationwide Solution For Electronics Recycling

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / There's no doubt that we have come a long way since the current millennium began. In our ever-changing American landscape, technology has opened up a world of possibilities that we never knew existed previously. Compact flip phones have given way to new, powerful smartphones released on an annual basis. Large CRT televisions, initially replaced by plasma screens, have since been replaced by LCD TVs that offer the definitive home theatre experience. And through it all, R2 Recycling has been there for the proper recycling of all electronic devices.

R2 Recycling was established with the knowledge that as technology evolves, there will be a need for disposal & recycling of materials that have become obsolete. The staff's passion for sustainability, along with their solid work ethics, has been instrumental in R2's growth from a small community recycler to a well-recognized industry player with national partners that give it reach all across the contiguous United States.

The e-waste recycling is in a consistent state of flux, but R2's commitment to data security and environmental consciousness has enabled it to persevere even in these uncertain times. The company attributes its stability to be able to adapt to changes in technology & recycling processes, along with always keeping an eye on steady, measured growth by partnering with recycling specialists around the nation.

Recycling services are considered essential to our everyday lives, and thus R2 Recycling has remained in operation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety of staff & customers alike at R2 is of paramount importance, so numerous precautions have been put into place. All staff is set up at desks or stations at least 6 feet apart to practice social distancing. The offices undergo cleaning on at least a twice-daily basis. Easy access to essential supplies (masks, hand sanitizer, wash stations, etc.) is provided to all employees & visitors. And in observance of local executive orders, R2 workers & their customers are required to wear masks on all job sites whenever social distancing is not a possibility.

R2 Recycling is an electronic waste recycler & data destruction specialist with partners in every corner of the country. The company takes the health & personal safety of its staff and loyal customers as seriously as they do the management of computer data, ensuring that it never ends up where it doesn't belong. To obtain a quote for R2's services, call them at (866) 509-7267 or visit them at https://www.r2-recycling.com.

