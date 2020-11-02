MphRx Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Patient Care with Its Unified Data Aggregation Platform, Minerva

Minerva streamlines clinical workflows and enhances care quality by offering clinicians access to patients' complete health data on a single, secure interface

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global digital transformation platform market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes MphRx, Inc. with the 2020 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its digital transformation platform, Minerva. The cloud-based, vendor-neutral, and scalable solution aggregates data across disparate, multi-vendor IT infrastructure resources and systems. With its Substitutable Medical Applications and Reusable Technologies (SMART) on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), Minerva successfully addresses healthcare's three main challenges in digital transformation: the platform embodies a comprehensive solution, supports care coordination, and facilitates interoperability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1325421/MphRx__Inc__Award.jpg

"MphRx has set a new standard for innovation within virtual care with its enterprise-level digital health platform, Minerva," said Chandni Mathur, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "It aggregates information across hospital data sources and IT systems such as EMRs, HISs, PACSs, and healthcare management software to present a unified patient record based on FHIR. As a single platform for scheduling, care, and payment, Minerva streamlines workflows to expedite and aid informed decision making among caregivers."

Minerva's open standards and unified patient record enable unmatched data flow from diverse sources and formats for improved visibility across the care continuum. In effect, it transforms clinical and operational workflows, elevates patient engagement, and supports care coordination. The SMART on FHIR framework provides configurable access controls to extract, transform, and load enterprise data warehouse systems. Simultaneously its best-in-class data normalization and transformation capabilities allow data to be available, viewable, and usable enterprise-wide.

Data analytics and third-party artificial intelligence-enabled technologies empower Minerva's users to turn Big Data into customized data-marts for various business and clinical needs. This offering helps facilities identify organizational bottlenecks and workflow inefficiencies to remedy them and achieve a higher return on investments and long-term sustainability. Customers can also leverage software components already purchased, integrate them with the hospitals' existing IT systems, and enable rapid and scalable application development through dedicated cloud deployments. The platform can scale horizontally as well as extend across multiple sites of a single health system.

"Minerva offers patients care options across multiple channels, including on-site, telemedicine, and on-demand. Its app empowers personalized care management by creating tailored care pathways with built-in gamification and rewards to foster patient stickiness. It also facilitates access to third-party health apps, making it an all-in-one patient care management platform," noted Norma Vela, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "MphRx's customer-focused innovation and ability to eliminate data silos make it a highly valuable tool for all stakeholders in a healthcare setting."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About MphRx, Inc.

MphRx, Inc. is a rapidly growing healthcare technology company headquartered in New York City, with offices in Australia, UK, India, Singapore, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2010 to build a scalable, open standards based cost-effective and highly interoperable platform to aggregate disparate sources of Healthcare data to enable collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem. The company is an ISO 13485, ISO 27001 certified organization. This year, Frost and Sullivan awarded 2020 Global Digital Transformation Platform Enabling Technology Leadership Award to MphRx.

About Minerva

MphRx's Minerva is an enterprise-level SMART on FHIR digital healthcare platform, engineered to aggregate data from disparate healthcare systems to build a unified longitudinal patient health record. Minerva's capabilities are configurable to deliver scalable digital transformation through dedicated cloud deployments. The platform is deployed in over 20 countries and manages over four hundred and sixty million patient records. Over 52 million patients have active accounts, and more than 16 million appointments have been booked using the patient-facing applications. Additionally, more than 350,000 clinical users are utilizing the physician facing application to view and act on patient records. Minerva has enabled large health systems to aggregate healthcare data and orchestrates workflows across complex and diverse technology environments using a unique vendor-neutral approach. The platform complies with HIPAA, GDPR, and other global data protection acts.

To learn more, visit https://www.mphrx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

PR Contact

Aditi Gupta

Digital Marketing Manager, MphRx

Cell: +91 9870106252

Email: agupta@mphrx.com