Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Nov-2020 / 18:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 2 November 2020 at a share price of GBP10.460804 in accordance with the Company's non-executive director fee structure. PDMR Number of Total Holding of Shares shares following acquired acquisition Stuart Chambers 335 10,040 Marianne Culver 59 541 Blair Illingworth 65 664 Coline McConville 88 4,091 Peter Redfern 89 10,682 Christopher Rogers 61 9,039 John Rogers 81 3,284 The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below. For further information please contact: Richard Hawker Assistant Company Secretary 07920 267453 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Stuart Chambers 2) Marianne Culver 3) Blair Illingwortth 4) Coline McConville 5) Peter Redfern 6) Christopher Rogers 7) John Rogers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, by which the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP10.460804 1) 335 2) 59 3) 65 4) 88 5) 89 6) 61 7) 81 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP10.46080 4 1) 335 1) GBP3,504. 2) 59 37 3) 65 2) GBP617.19 4) 88 3) 5) 89 GBP679.95 6) 61 4) GBP920.55 7) 81 5) GBP931.01 6) GBP638.11 7) GBP847.33 e) Date of the transaction 2 November 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 87056 EQS News ID: 1144873 End of Announcement EQS News Service

