The new luxury yacht market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005672/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Yacht Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the luxury yacht market. Download free report sample

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increase in recreational tourism," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio.

The tourism industry in Southeast Asia has been experiencing significant growth over the years. This is due to an increase in the number of tourists from developing countries such as India and China. Similarly, countries such as France, Italy, Greece, and Spain are witnessing an increase in the number of tourists, especially the wealthy population across the world. Besides, many developed countries in Europe are eliminating duty charges on the shopping of luxury goods to encourage tourism. These factors are influencing the growth of the global yacht market. As the markets recover Technavio expects the luxury yacht market size to grow by 310 units during the period 2020-2024.

Luxury Yacht MarketSegment Highlights for 2020

The luxury yacht market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of over 11%.

The motor yachts segment was the leading segment in the global luxury yacht market.

The growth in the motor yachts segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the sail yachts segment.

Regional Analysis

54% of the growth will originate from the European region.

The region will continue to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany are the key markets for the luxury yacht in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

The luxury yacht market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The luxury yacht market is segmented Type (Motor yachts and Sail yachts) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alexander Marine Co. Ltd., Azimut Benetti Spa, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, Ferretti Spa, Fincantieri Spa, OVERMARINE GROUP Spa, Palumbo group Spa, and San Lorenzo Spa.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005672/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/