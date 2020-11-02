Anzeige
02.11.2020
Jeff Ber Announces the Launch of New Website

Business expert Jeff Ber recently unveiled a new professional website which seeks to deliver valuable entrepreneurial material and other relevant resources to the general public.

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Business management professional and entrepreneur Jeff Ber has announced the launch of his new website, www.jeff-ber.com, which spotlights his mission to end the stigma surrounding testicular cancer while delivering valuable resources to fellow entrepreneurs.

The website introduces Ber as the Vice President of Operations at Oneball, a non-profit organization seeking to remove the stigma surrounding men's health while delivering assistance to those who are currently fighting testicular cancer. As a cancer survivor himself, Ber's insights on the issue aim to inspire, encourage, and educate.

Outside of his advocacy role, the website also highlights' Ber's extensive experience in business management, which has led him to his latest entrepreneurial venture-a business and consulting service which helps fellow professionals grow their own companies.

In addition to providing an intimate, insightful look into Ber's industry activities and professional background, it also hosts a "News" section which spotlights relevant articles, interviews, and feature pieces. Current content includes articles on cancer awareness, a recent interview with IdeaMensch, and a feature piece highlighting Ber as one of Oneball's executive team members.

While the website does deliver insightful background on Ber's own mission and career background, it is also intended as a valuable resource for both entrepreneurship and men's health advocacy.

About Jeff Ber

Jeff Ber is a Calgary-based business management professional, entrepreneur, and avid men's health advocate. Known by his colleagues as an innovative individual who is skilled at fostering growth, Ber brings his distinct passion to both his professional ventures and advocacy roles. With more than a decade of experience in business, he has now launched his own consultancy venture, which helps fellow entrepreneurs start and operate successful companies.

As a cancer survivor himself, Ber uses the power of his own story to inspire and encourage those fighting their own battle with the disease. In addition to his professional work in the business sector, Ber also serves as the Vice President of Operations at Oneball, an organization that seeks to end the stigma around men's help and deliver much-needed help to those fighting testicular cancer.

Contact Information:
Jeff Ber
Email: info@jeff-ber.com

SOURCE: Jeff Ber



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/614078/Jeff-Ber-Announces-the-Launch-of-New-Website

