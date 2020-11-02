Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020(NASDAQ: ZM) will release results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Monday, November 30, 2020, after the market closes.
A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.
About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc..comand follow @zoom_us.
Press Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Global PR Lead for Zoom
press@zoom.us
Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de