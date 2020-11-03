Charleys Philly Steaks: Gosh Enterprises, Inc. Plans Rapid Growth in 2021

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down plans for GOSH Enterprises, Inc. for new location growth in 2021. GOSH, parent company to Charleys Philly Steaks, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, and Lennys Grill & Subs, is optimistic about the prospects for each of its restaurants. While adjusting to the "new normal", the three brands look to future growth plans, developing over 100 new restaurants in 2021.

Charleys Philly Steaks will more than double its enhanced, out-of-mall, Cheesesteaks and Wings concept by opening over 50 new locations in 2021. In addition, Charleys Philly Steaks is starting a pilot program this month with Walmart, looking to open ten locations within the retail supercenter chain in early 2021 with the potential for further expansion.

"We've been working for the past three years to refine the Charleys' brand and financial model outside of the traditional mall food court with the goal of over $900,000 average unit volumes in efficiently sized 2,000 square-foot locations," explained Boyd Hoback, President of Shared Services. "The brand has evolved with a separate chicken category featuring classic and boneless wings, while retaining the legacy menu of Charleys that has proven to be so popular."

Commenting on the accelerated development plans, Bruce Kim, VP of Development for Charleys said "We are actively seeking individual and multi-unit franchisees for the development of Charleys in our target markets across the country with the goal of reaching 1000 stores over the next few years."

Lennys Grill & Subs is reigniting its focus on franchise development since the GOSH acquisition a year ago. After investing time reevaluating and refining the menu, operating systems, and brand, Lennys has experienced impressive same store sales increases in the mid to high single digits. "2020 was really a time for hitting the pause button on development. We learned a lot and took the opportunity to lay a solid foundation for growth. We anticipate adding about 10 new locations in 2021", said Elias Moaikel, President of Lennys Grill & Subs.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill will add 15 locations in 2021, growing its company-owned store base to 58 locations. The healthy Asian concept has recently added a path to partnership for general managers who demonstrate operational excellence. The first two partners were named this month, with more to come.

In total, GOSH Enterprises, Inc. expects its location count to rise from 760 locations today to 860 locations by the end of 2021.

About GOSH Enterprises, Inc.

Columbus, OH based GOSH Enterprises, Inc. is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes: Charleys Philly Steaks, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, and Lennys Grill & Subs. Founded in 1986, over 600 locations today across the globe serve Charleys signature grilled-to-order cheesesteaks in addition to loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing real fruit Lemonades. BIBIBOP Asian Grill is all about well-being, serving healthy & affordable Asian food at 42 restaurants nationwide. Most recently, Lennys Grill and Subs joined GOSH's family of brands. Hailing from Memphis, TN, Lennys Grill & Subs offers unique grilled and deli sandwiches crafted with freshly baked bread, premium meats sliced to order, and freshly prepared toppings.

