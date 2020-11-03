The new cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005779/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2020-2024. (Graphic: Businesss Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry. Download free report sample

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising need to transport temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio.

The movement of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products from storage supply to the required destination requires high-level coordination in the supply chain. This has increased the demand for cold-chain logistics to increase efficiency and productivity by reducing the number of round trips made by reefer containers. These factors will drive market growth during 2020-2024. As the markets recover Technavio expects the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry size to grow by USD 9.48 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals IndustrySegment Highlights for 2020

The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of over 10%.

The warehousing segment was the largest service segment in the global cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry in 2019.

The growth in the segment is driven by the growth in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Regional Analysis

44% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Growth of the market in APAC is driven by the value-added services (VAS) such as loading and unloading, inventory management tools, and other supply chain-related services offered by vendors.

China is a key market for cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry in APAC.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry is segmented Service (Warehousing and VAS and Transportation) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., KUEHNE NAGEL Management AG, OOCL Logistics Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service of America Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005779/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/