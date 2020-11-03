Asia's Top Companies Recognized at the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honor Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs and continually demonstrate excellence.
"These awards identify and honor the best in class companies in their respective industries. I am confident they will continue to inspire and positively impact their industry through achievements in their respective fields," said Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.
Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.
Twenty-four (24) awards were presented and these were segmented into regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
Regional titles
2020 Asia-Pacific Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
Digital Realty
2020 Asia-Pacific IoT Enabling Technology Leadership Award
Ericsson
2020 Asia-Pacific Test and Measurement Industry Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
National Instruments Singapore (Pte) Ltd
2020 Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Vendor of the Year
Netcracker Technology
2020 Asia-Pacific Hosted IP Telephony & UCaaS Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award
NTT Cloud Communications Singapore Pte. Ltd.
2020 Asia-Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year Award
NTT Ltd
2020 Asia-Pacific Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Award
NTT Ltd
2020 Asia-Pacific Airport Automation Growth Innovation and Leadership Excellence Frost Radar Award
SITA
2020 Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
Trustwave, a Singtel Company
Country Titles
Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - Contact Center Experience
Indosat Ooredoo
Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - In Store Experience
Indosat Ooredoo
2020 Indonesia Decorative Coatings Company of the Year
PT Avia Avian
2020 Japan Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
NRI SecureTechnologies
2020 Malaysia Car-Sharing Company of the Year
GoCar Mobility Sdn Bhd
2020 Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year
Pos Laju
2020 Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year
Pos Laju
2020 Malaysia Fertility Company of the Year
TMC Fertility & Women's Specialist Centre
2020 Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year
Singtel
2020 Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year
Singtel
2020 Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
Trustwave, a Singtel Company
2020 Taiwan Cloud Infrastructure Service Provider of the Year
Chunghwa Telecom
2020 Taiwan Data Centre Services Provider of the Year
Chunghwa Telecom
2020 Taiwan Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
Chunghwa Telecom
2020 Vietnam Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
Viettel Cyber Security
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics, and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion
Contact:
Kala Mani. S.
Best Practices Awards Branding - Asia-Pacific
Email: kala.manis@frost.com