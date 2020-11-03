Asia's Top Companies Recognized at the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honor Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs and continually demonstrate excellence.

"These awards identify and honor the best in class companies in their respective industries. I am confident they will continue to inspire and positively impact their industry through achievements in their respective fields," said Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.

Twenty-four (24) awards were presented and these were segmented into regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Regional titles 2020 Asia-Pacific Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award Digital Realty 2020 Asia-Pacific IoT Enabling Technology Leadership Award Ericsson 2020 Asia-Pacific Test and Measurement Industry Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award National Instruments Singapore (Pte) Ltd 2020 Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Vendor of the Year Netcracker Technology 2020 Asia-Pacific Hosted IP Telephony & UCaaS Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award NTT Cloud Communications Singapore Pte. Ltd. 2020 Asia-Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year Award NTT Ltd 2020 Asia-Pacific Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Award NTT Ltd 2020 Asia-Pacific Airport Automation Growth Innovation and Leadership Excellence Frost Radar Award SITA 2020 Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Trustwave, a Singtel Company Country Titles Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - Contact Center Experience Indosat Ooredoo Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - In Store Experience Indosat Ooredoo 2020 Indonesia Decorative Coatings Company of the Year PT Avia Avian 2020 Japan Managed Security Service Provider of the Year NRI SecureTechnologies 2020 Malaysia Car-Sharing Company of the Year GoCar Mobility Sdn Bhd 2020 Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year Pos Laju 2020 Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year Pos Laju 2020 Malaysia Fertility Company of the Year TMC Fertility & Women's Specialist Centre 2020 Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year Singtel 2020 Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year Singtel 2020 Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Trustwave, a Singtel Company 2020 Taiwan Cloud Infrastructure Service Provider of the Year Chunghwa Telecom 2020 Taiwan Data Centre Services Provider of the Year Chunghwa Telecom 2020 Taiwan Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year Chunghwa Telecom 2020 Vietnam Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Viettel Cyber Security

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics, and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion

