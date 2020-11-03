SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 158/20

The Standardization Administration of China issued its mandatory national standard GB 8965.1-2020 Protective clothing-flame retardant protective clothing. Being included in China's No. 18 announcement on the newly approved national standards in 2020, this new standard will replace the previous version, GB 8965.1-2009. The new mandatory national standard will become effective on August 1, 2021.

Scope

This standard is applicable for flame retardant protective clothing that is used with a flame, sparking, and in flashover dangerous places with flammable substances.

Main Technical Changes

GB 8965.1-2020 replaces GB 8965.1-2009 and contains many revisions.

Revised and added normative references, some terms and definitions, requirements for stitch distance, requirements for seam strength for trouser back rise seam and shoulder seam, test specimen number for heat resistance and thermal protective performance, inspection rule and marking requirement. The test method of thermal stability in annex B of GB 8965.1-2009 has been revised as annex A of GB 8965.1-2020.

Added requirements for knitted fabric and clothing, requirements for banned azo colourants and odour, requirements for lining, test method and requirement for flame retardant property of seams, requirement for seam strength, and whole garment test against fire exposure on thermal manikin.

Deleted the flame-retardant protective clothing of grade C and its requirements, requirement for bending behaviour of fabric, and annex A of GB 8965.1-2009.

Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the China National Mandatory Standard GB 8965.1-2020 or contact SGS directly.

