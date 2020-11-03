SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 159/20
The Standardization Administration of China issued its mandatory national standard GB 38453-2019 for protective clothing-protective clothing against heat. The mandatory national standard became effective on July 1, 2020. Being included in China's No. 17 announcement on the newly approved national standards in 2019, this is a new mandatory national standard.
Scope
This standard is applicable to protective clothing to reduce potential of injury from contact heat, convective heat, radiant heat generated by high temperature objects and heat sources in the environment. This standard is not applicable to protective clothing for use in firefighting, molten metal or welding processes.
Definition for protective clothing against heat
Work clothes sewn according to the specified style and structure, for the purpose of avoiding or reducing harm to the human body from contact heat, convection heat, or radiant heat during work.
Main Technical Contents
The main technical requirements include fabric quality and protective performance. Fabric quality consists of appearance, physical and chemical performance for woven fabrics, knitted fabrics and leather materials.
For woven fabrics, the test items are as follows:
Formaldehyde, pH value, dimensional change after laundering, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, colour fastness to perspiration, colour fastness to dry rubbing, colour fastness to artificial light, breaking strength, tear strength.
For knitted fabrics, the test items are as follows:
formaldehyde, pH value, dimensional change after washing, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, colour fastness to perspiration, colour fastness to dry rubbing, colour fastness to artificial light, bursting strength.
For leather materials, the test items are as follows:
Formaldehyde, chromium (VI), pH value, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, tensile strength, tear strength and fat content in the leather material.
Protective performance requires the below:
general requirement for thermal stability and flames retardant performance, thermal insulation requirements for contact heat transmission, convective heat transmission, radiant heat transmission, ready to wear requirements for style and structure, size, specification, sewn, attachment, and dimensional change.
Details of the Technical Content
For more information, please refer to the China Product Standard GB 38453-2019
SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines.
For enquiries, please contact:
Louann Spirito
Consumer and Retail - Softlines
US & Canada Softlines Business Head
t: +1 973 461 7919
Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!
Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry
© SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.