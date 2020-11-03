SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 159/20

The Standardization Administration of China issued its mandatory national standard GB 38453-2019 for protective clothing-protective clothing against heat. The mandatory national standard became effective on July 1, 2020. Being included in China's No. 17 announcement on the newly approved national standards in 2019, this is a new mandatory national standard.

Scope

This standard is applicable to protective clothing to reduce potential of injury from contact heat, convective heat, radiant heat generated by high temperature objects and heat sources in the environment. This standard is not applicable to protective clothing for use in firefighting, molten metal or welding processes.

Definition for protective clothing against heat

Work clothes sewn according to the specified style and structure, for the purpose of avoiding or reducing harm to the human body from contact heat, convection heat, or radiant heat during work.

Main Technical Contents

The main technical requirements include fabric quality and protective performance. Fabric quality consists of appearance, physical and chemical performance for woven fabrics, knitted fabrics and leather materials.

For woven fabrics, the test items are as follows:

Formaldehyde, pH value, dimensional change after laundering, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, colour fastness to perspiration, colour fastness to dry rubbing, colour fastness to artificial light, breaking strength, tear strength.

For knitted fabrics, the test items are as follows:

formaldehyde, pH value, dimensional change after washing, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, colour fastness to perspiration, colour fastness to dry rubbing, colour fastness to artificial light, bursting strength.

For leather materials, the test items are as follows:

Formaldehyde, chromium (VI), pH value, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, tensile strength, tear strength and fat content in the leather material.

Protective performance requires the below:

general requirement for thermal stability and flames retardant performance, thermal insulation requirements for contact heat transmission, convective heat transmission, radiant heat transmission, ready to wear requirements for style and structure, size, specification, sewn, attachment, and dimensional change.

Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the China Product Standard GB 38453-2019 or contact SGS directly.

SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines.

For enquiries, please contact:

Louann Spirito

Consumer and Retail - Softlines

US & Canada Softlines Business Head

t: +1 973 461 7919



Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry