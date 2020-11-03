The construction management software market is expected to grow by USD 508.33 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The need for large scale process management solutions is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as challenges from open-source platforms will hamper market growth.

Construction Management Software Market: Deployment Landscape

With the emergence of startups and SMEs, there is a growing importance on the cost-effectiveness of software solutions. This is leading to the preference for cloud-based solutions. The inherent ease of use, profitability, agility, and innovation in cloud security encourage SMEs as well as large organizations to adopt cloud solutions. As a result, the forecast period will witness an increasing preference among end-users for cloud-based construction management software, and market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the on-premises deployment segment.

Construction Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape

The increasing investments in the construction of infrastructure projects or infrastructural development by governments of various countries in Europe will drive construction management software market growth in the region. The presence and penetration of key vendors such as The Sage Group and the advanced technology infrastructure of the UK will also drive the market's growth in this region. During the forecast period, 30% of the overall market growth will originate from Europe, and the UK, Germany, and France are the key markets in this region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

Computer Methods International Corp.

ConstructConnect Inc.

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

Procore Technolgies Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Trimble Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premises Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Builders and contractors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction managers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Engineers and architects Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of construction management software estimation and accounting software

Increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software

Application of lean management in construction management

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

