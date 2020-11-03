The construction management software market is expected to grow by USD 508.33 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The need for large scale process management solutions is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as challenges from open-source platforms will hamper market growth.
Construction Management Software Market: Deployment Landscape
With the emergence of startups and SMEs, there is a growing importance on the cost-effectiveness of software solutions. This is leading to the preference for cloud-based solutions. The inherent ease of use, profitability, agility, and innovation in cloud security encourage SMEs as well as large organizations to adopt cloud solutions. As a result, the forecast period will witness an increasing preference among end-users for cloud-based construction management software, and market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the on-premises deployment segment.
Construction Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape
The increasing investments in the construction of infrastructure projects or infrastructural development by governments of various countries in Europe will drive construction management software market growth in the region. The presence and penetration of key vendors such as The Sage Group and the advanced technology infrastructure of the UK will also drive the market's growth in this region. During the forecast period, 30% of the overall market growth will originate from Europe, and the UK, Germany, and France are the key markets in this region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
