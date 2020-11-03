Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.11.2020
Breaking News! Grande West: Nach "BMW-Meldung" der nächste Spezialist für ein Herz "Made in Germany"!
WKN: A0NBM2 ISIN: US16383L1061 Ticker-Symbol: 2CX 
Tradegate
02.11.20
19:27 Uhr
40,560 Euro
-0,650
-1,58 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEMOCENTRYX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMOCENTRYX INC 5-Tage-Chart
39,96041,47008:07
39,96041,53008:09
CHEMOCENTRYX
CHEMOCENTRYX INC Chart 1 Jahr
CHEMOCENTRYX INC40,560-1,58 %
VIFOR PHARMA AG99,42+1,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.