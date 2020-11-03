Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.11.2020
Breaking News! Grande West: Nach "BMW-Meldung" der nächste Spezialist für ein Herz "Made in Germany"!
WKN: A2DTBE ISIN: FR0013258589 
Frankfurt
28.10.20
17:29 Uhr
0,894 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
03.11.2020
109 Leser
ANTALIS: Implemention of squeeze-out by KPP

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 3 November 2020

Implementation of the squeeze-out following the public tender offer

initiated by Kokusai Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Delisting of Antalis shares from Euronext Paris

Following the simplified tender offer initiated by Kokusai Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. ("KPP") for all Antalis shares not held by KPP, excluding 499,942 treasury shares (the "Offer"), which was open from 15 to 28 October 2020, KPP holds 67,772,789 Antalis shares representing 95.45% of Antalis' share capital and at least 95.39% of Antalis' voting rights.

KPP has confirmed its intention, the conditions having been met, to implement a squeeze-out in respect of the 2,727,269 Antalis shares not tendered to the Offer by the minority shareholders of the company at a price of €0.90 per Antalis share, net of all costs (the "Squeeze-out").

In accordance with AMF notice n°220C4752 dated 2 November 2020, the Squeeze-out will be implemented on 5 November 2020 and will relate to the 2,727,269 Antalis shares not tendered to the Offer by the minority shareholders at the closing date of the Offer.

On the same day, Antalis shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris.

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2019, the Group reported sales of €2.1 billion and employed 4,700 people serving over 115,000 customers, companies and printers in 39 countries. Through its 117 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 11,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.1 million tons of paper in 2019.

Analysts & Investors Contact
Steve McCue
+33 (0)1 58 04 21 00
contact@antalis.com
www.antalis.com

Media Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr

