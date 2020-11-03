The global preschool market size in India is poised to grow by USD 3.27 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increasing participation of women in the labor force is one of the significant factors driving the preschool market size growth in India. The rapid transition in the societal mindset, rise in female education, and availability of employment opportunities have encouraged greater female participation in the labor force. Constructive measures undertaken by the Government of India have also played a crucial role in boosting the female employment rate and reducing gender disparity. Moreover, the increasing health expenditure, childcare cost, consumption expenditure, and inflation rate have driven women to join the labor force to support the rising household expenses. These factors have increased the participation rate of women in the labor force, consequently fueling the preschool market growth in India.

Report Highlights:

The major preschool market growth in India came from children aged 3-6 years segment. Factors such as the growing importance of early education of children and the provision of advanced services by preschools are contributing to the preschool market growth by the children aged 3-6 years segment. Market vendors by the segment are offering an extensive curriculum to inculcate skills that can help in the overall development of children. However, market growth by the children aged 3-6 years segment will be slower than that of the market by the children aged below three years segment.

The global preschool market in India is fragmented. EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd., The Banyan, Tree House Education Accessories Ltd., WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this preschool market in India forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Preschool market in India 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Personalized Education Programs and Advanced Services Offered by a Few Vendors will be a Key Market Trend

Several market vendors are offering various high-value services, such as lead-free toys and learning aids, temperature-controlled indoor environments, secure access systems, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) access. A few of the vendors are also offering daycare facilities for children, along with playschool services. Personalized education programs and advanced services offered by a few vendors will further encourage parents to increase their spending on playschools. These high-quality early childhood programs provided by playschools will help children in developing their overall personalities and various cognitive and language skills. These factors will positively impact the market growth

Preschool Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist preschool market in India growth during the next five years

Estimation of the preschool market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the preschool market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of preschool market in India vendors

