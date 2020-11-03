Tri-Star Resources Plc - Accounts Update

Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resource

3 November 2020

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star", "TSTR" or the "Company")

Accounts Update

Following the Company's announcement earlier today regarding the settlement agreement with Strategic & Precious Metals LLC, Oman Investment Authority and DNR Industries Limited, the board currently expects to be able to publish its audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and unaudited interim accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020 by 6 November 2020.

Following the publishing and posting of both sets of accounts referred to above, the Company expects that trading on AIM in the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each will be restored.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

