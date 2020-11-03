Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.11.2020
WKN: A2JNW4 ISIN: GB00BGDLPW84 Ticker-Symbol: 5L6 
Frankfurt
30.09.20
15:49 Uhr
0,290 Euro
-0,010
-3,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRI-STAR RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRI-STAR RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.11.2020 | 08:04
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tri-Star Resources Plc - Accounts Update

Tri-Star Resources Plc - Accounts Update

PR Newswire

London, November 3

Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resource

3 November 2020

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star", "TSTR" or the "Company")

Accounts Update

Following the Company's announcement earlier today regarding the settlement agreement with Strategic & Precious Metals LLC, Oman Investment Authority and DNR Industries Limited, the board currently expects to be able to publish its audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and unaudited interim accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020 by 6 November 2020.

Following the publishing and posting of both sets of accounts referred to above, the Company expects that trading on AIM in the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each will be restored.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.tri-starresources.com or contact:

Tri-Star Resources plc
David Facey, CEO/ CFO 		c/o SBP
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
St Brides Partners (Financial PR)
Isabel de Salis / Beth Melluish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Jeff Keating/ Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
finnCap Ltd (Broker)
Christopher Raggett
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
© 2020 PR Newswire
