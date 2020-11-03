South African scientists have used a PV system to keep vegetables in cold storage. They linked an air-cooling system and evaporative cooling tech to a 3.5 kW PV system and 12 batteries and tested it for 28 days in September.Researchers from South Africa's University of KwaZulu-Natal and the Agricultural Research Council have assessed the feasibility of a solar+storage air-cooling system, combined with evaporative cooling (IAC+EC) tech, for vegetable storage in remote parts of Sub-Saharan Africa. They analyzed a system featuring nine 330 W solar modules, 12 230 AH Gel batteries, a 145 VDC solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...