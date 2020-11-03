Australia's largest free-range chicken farm switched on a big solar+storage system this week, with 1.4 MW of rooftop solar and 2.28 MWh of energy storage, via five Tesla lithium-ion batteries.From pv magazine Australia The Riverlands Free Range poultry complex in South Australia is the country's biggest free-range chicken farm. Last week, AAM - the investment group that owns the farm - switched on 1.4 MW of solar panels and a 2.28 MWh Tesla lithium-ion battery system. AAM's managing director, Garry Edwards, told Beef Central that he believes the energy storage system is the largest of any installed ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de