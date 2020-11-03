Australia's largest free-range chicken farm switched on a big solar+storage system this week, with 1.4 MW of rooftop solar and 2.28 MWh of energy storage, via five Tesla lithium-ion batteries.From pv magazine Australia The Riverlands Free Range poultry complex in South Australia is the country's biggest free-range chicken farm. Last week, AAM - the investment group that owns the farm - switched on 1.4 MW of solar panels and a 2.28 MWh Tesla lithium-ion battery system. AAM's managing director, Garry Edwards, told Beef Central that he believes the energy storage system is the largest of any installed ...

