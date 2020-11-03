Volta Finance Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Volta FinanceLimited (VTA/VTAS)

Notification of transactions by directors, persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

*****

Guernsey, 3 November 2020

Pursuant to the announcements made on 5 April 2019 and 26 June 2020 relating to changes to the payment of directors fees, Volta Finance Limited (the "Company" or "Volta") has today purchased 4,071 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of €4.05 per share.

Each director receives 30% of his Director's fees for any year in the form of shares, which they are required to retain for a period of no less than one year from their respective date of issue.

The shares will be issued to the Directors, who for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR") are "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (a "PDMR")

Paul Meader, Chairman and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,234 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Meader & persons closely associated with Mr Meader will have an interest in 41,832 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.11% of the issued shares of the Company;



Paul Varotsis, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 863 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Varotsis will have an interest in 208,394 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.57% of the issued shares of the Company;



Steve Le Page, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,049 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Le Page will have an interest in 36,297 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.10% of the issued shares of the Company;



Graham Harrison, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 925 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Harrison will have an interest in 20,150 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06% of the issued shares of the Company;

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provide further detail in relation to the above transactions:





1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)

Paul Meader

Chairman and Director b)

Paul Varotsis

Director c)

Steve Le Page

Director d)

Graham Harrison

Director 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status



Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name



Volta Finance Limited (b) LEI



2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares







GB00B1GHHH78 (b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase and allocation of Ordinary Shares relation to the part-payment of Directors' fees for the quarter ended 31 October 2020



(c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) €4.05 Total 4,071



(d)

Aggregate information











Aggregated volume



Price a)

Paul Meader

Chairman and Director







1,234











€4.05 b)

Paul Varotsis

Director











863











€4.05 c)

Steve Le Page

Director







1,049















€4.05 d)

Graham Harrison

Director







925















€4.05 (e) Date of transaction 2 November 2020 (f) Place of transaction On-market - London

CONTACTS

For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Serge Demay

serge.demay@axa-im.com



+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

Company Secretary and Administrator

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch

guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Andrew Worne

Daniel Balabanoff

Rob Naylor

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

*****

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 753 investment professionals and €801 billion in assets under management as of the end of April 2020.

*****

This press release is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or inducement to acquire shares in Volta Finance. Its circulation may be prohibited in certain jurisdictions and no recipient may circulate copies of this document in breach of such limitations or restrictions. This document is not an offer for sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States or to persons who are "U.S. persons" for purposes of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or otherwise in circumstances where such offer would be restricted by applicable law. Such securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration from the Securities Act. The company does not intend to register any portion of the offer of such securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of such securities in the United States.

*****

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

*****