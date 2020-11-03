Total Telecom has talked to ECTA's Director General, Luc Hindryckx, during the panel discussion at the Total Telecom Congress, discussing the crucial importance of competition in the European telecoms market and the enormous economic value the sector can bring.

For ECTA, maintaining a competitive environment in Europe's telecoms sector is key to ensuring that the latest communications technologies can reach the public in a quick and cost-effective manner. Given the current geopolitical situation, operators face much uncertainty when it comes to their choice of suppliers, potentially driving up costs in numerous ways.

In a recent press release from ECTA, Luc Hindryckx warns that political restrictions will not only translate into an increase in short term capex as equipment is forced to be replaced, but will also incur a long term increase in operational costs, as well as effecting other important targets, such as operators' ability to reduce their carbon footprint. With all of this, Luc Hindryckx thinks there will be a delayed rollout of new technologies like 5G and thus risks putting Europe on the technological backfoot on the international stage.

Total Telecom comments that a fair and balanced ecosystem has become more crucial in the telecom sector under the current global economic climate, which is still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many governments around the world positioning the telecoms sector, especially 5G, at the heart of their economic recovery, Total Telecom believes that ensuring competition and driving investment in the telecoms sector is now more vital than ever.

