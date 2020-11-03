CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.11.2020;Das Instrument JGE CH0102484968 JUL. BAER GRP. NAM.SF-,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2020

The instrument JGE CH0102484968 JUL. BAER GRP. NAM.SF-,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2020

JULIUS BAER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de