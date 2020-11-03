CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.11.2020;Das Instrument A4B AU0000023053 IMEXHS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2020

The instrument A4B AU0000023053 IMEXHS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2020

