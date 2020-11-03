Stockholm, November 3, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Prostatype Genomics AB's shares (short name PROGEN) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health care sector. Prostatype Genomics is the 53rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Prostatype Genomics is a heath care company focusing on the issue of prostate cancer. The company has developed a system that provides the patient and doctor with supplementary information prior to making a decision on whether or not treatment is necessary. Prostatype gives new prerequisites for reaching a clearer answer. Through gene analysis, the patient and doctor receive a measure indicating how aggressive or non-aggressive the cancer is. It provides a better basis when faced with the often difficult treatment decision. "Taking the step to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is an important milestone in the company's history," said Fredrik Persson, CEO of Prostatype Genomics. "The listing gives us new possibilities, for example how to ensure our future growth. We have our focus set on the future and look forward to launching our product to important markets in the coming years. There is a great need to be able to diagnose and prognosticate prostate cancer, the most common cancer type among men in the Western world, which is also increasing globally. With our unique test kit, Prostatype, we will play a large role in improving quality of life for patients with prostate cancer, while lowering costs for the health care system." "We are pleased to welcome Prostatype Genomics to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate Prostatype Genomics on its successful listing and look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey as a member of the Nasdaq family." Prostatype Genomics has appointed Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com