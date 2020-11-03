Gilat and ST Engineering iDirect to provide O3b mPOWER core infrastructure that will support SES's open networking strategy

SES today announced Gilat and ST Engineering iDirect as its latest technology partners who will be developing the core infrastructure modem platforms for O3b mPOWER, SES's ground-breaking non-geostationary-satellite orbit (NGSO) communications system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102006117/en/

SES Expands O3b mPOWER Technology Ecosystem with Modem Platform Partnerships (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gilat and ST Engineering iDirect were selected based on their next-generation modem technologies. Featuring open architectures with a path to full virtualisation, the modems will interface with SES's differentiated Adaptive Resource Control (ARC) capability and leverage SES's use of the Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP) standard. The combination of this and other technologies will give SES the ability to dynamically control and optimise the entire O3b mPOWER system across space and ground infrastructure, enabling the efficient delivery of low-latency and high-throughput satellite-based data services that can be truly customised to fit specific connectivity requirements on land, at sea or in the air anywhere in the world.

O3b mPOWER is SES's next-generation medium Earth orbit (MEO) communications system. It is currently under construction and on track for launch in 2021. The high-throughput satellites, as well as automated and intelligence-powered ground infrastructure, will deliver low-latency managed services from hundreds of Mbps up to multiple Gbps.

"We are honoured to have been selected by SES, our long-time strategic partner, to provide our next-generation baseband platform for O3b mPOWER. Gilat's innovative ground segment significantly reduces cost-per-bit, delivers a step-change in modem performance, and further integrates with and optimises SES ground and space service delivery," said Ron Levin Vice President Mobility and Global Accounts at Gilat. "Throughout the last year, we have been working closely with SES to develop the platform for O3b mPOWER with the joint goal of bringing to market unparalleled customer experience in all target verticals."

"We are at the beginning of a new future for our industry. To be selected for O3b mPOWER is a tremendous validation of ST Engineering iDirect's technology vision and proves that ground infrastructure will play a pivotal role in SES's ambitious goal to transform satellite service delivery," said Frederik Simoens, CTO, ST Engineering iDirect. "O3b mPOWER is at the forefront of a significant movement to drive a standards-based, virtualised network approach where ground is in lockstep with space. Through our partnership, we will greatly expand the possibilities for global connectivity."

"The basis of our O3b mPOWER communications system is defined and advanced by a diverse and robust partner ecosystem. As an industry, we are able to embrace the vision of open networking and seamless satellite services because of like-minded partners such as Gilat and ST Engineering iDirect who understand the step-change in system flexibility and capacity that O3b mPOWER will deliver," said Stewart Sanders, SES's Executive Vice President of Technology and O3b mPOWER programme manager. "We have first-hand experience over many years of working with both Gilat and ST Engineering iDirect and have always been impressed with their work as well as what their technologies can provide. Hence, we have full confidence in selecting these two outstanding companies as trusted partners for O3b mPOWER and to deliver a key part of our infrastructure supporting an unparalleled customer experience."

Focused on making satellites a seamless part of global network solutions, SES has been steadily expanding its O3b mPOWER partner ecosystem. In addition to Gilat and ST Engineering iDirect, SES has also announced O3b mPOWER partnerships with SpaceX for launches, ALCAN, Isotropic Systems and Viasat for customer edge terminals, Amdocs for NFV technology, Kythera Space Solutions for the ARC software, Microsoft for gateways, and IBM and Microsoft for cloud connectivity.

Follow us on:

Social Media

Blog

Media Library

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102006117/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Suzanne Ong

External Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com