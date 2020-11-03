Praxis Cashier Adds Industry Powerhouse IC Markets To Client Roster

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Cashier, the leading technology provider for smart cashier software announced today that it has added another global FX brand to its ever-growing client portfolio, further securing its foothold in the regulated retail forex and CFD industry. Praxis's PCI 1-compliant smart cashier software will allow Australia-based Forex trading platform IC Markets to offer its clients, across its various entities, multiple payment options at almost any location, with the highest security standards on the market.

Increasing numbers of online merchants from various industries see the added value in the technology Praxis supply, including IC Markets. Established in 2007, IC Markets is a Forex titan holding billions of dollars in trading volumes, as well as licenses across the globe. The collaboration with Praxis will allow IC Markets to access direct payments integration with some of the most prominent financial institutions and payment gateways, furthering their reach within the Forex space and expanding their client offerings.

"Once again major websites and players of the Forex industry realize the value in the Praxis software," said Amit Klatchko, Praxis' Founder and Director. "Praxis is proud to be recognized as a superior cashier software provider on a global scale and looks forward to integrating with IC Markets as they expand and improve their brokerage services. We are excited to offer IC Markets our 300+ integrations with banks, PSPs, e-wallets, crypto solutions and wire transfer services, backed by enhanced security, accelerated integration speeds and superior overall services."

About IC Markets

IC Markets is an Australian-based online retail forex and Contract for difference broker trading in financial derivatives headquartered in Sydney. IC Markets specializes in CFDs over Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, and equity markets globally.

About Praxis Cashier

Praxis Cashier is a leading global payment technology with extensive experience in online businesses such as fintech, online gaming, e-commerce, and more. With offices in Spain, Cyprus and Ukraine Praxis offers smart cashier software designed to overcome high-risk processing challenges and increase business transaction approval rates. Praxis acts as a technical connector between Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and business owners/merchants, providing data handling for all incoming and outgoing payments, but does not process the financial payments themselves. Praxis is integrated with over 300 payment solutions, representing one of the most comprehensive, highly-secure, PCI DSS Level 1-compliant platforms on the market.