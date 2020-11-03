Whitecoin (XWC) to Be Listed on Bittrex

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / WhiteCoin is proud to announce that it will be listed on Bittrex exchange. By focusing only on the best exchanges we aim to open our unique eco-system to a global audience.

An initiative has begun to build for the future and the XWC team has been hard at work focusing on some of the most exciting developments and partnerships in the industry. Alongside this we have launched a $2 million DeFi foundation that will support projects within the XWC eco-system and attract developers from across the globe.

What is WhiteCoin

Whitecoin was launched back in 2014 and is one of the grandfathers of the industry. With one of the most unique BlockChains XWC has survived some of the most difficult times in the industry, where most projects failed and closed down XWC has not only pulled through but developed to a stage where it is now a market leader in cross chain operations. Slowly creeping up to top 200 we only see up from here.

Whitecoin is a public chain, which realizes value through an interconnection among Blockchains via its innovative Multi-Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP).

Whitecoin constructs a cross-chain Blockchain ecosystem through a multitude of features, including Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and a smart contract platform. Whitecoin is custom built to enable cross-chain operations for DeFi, using MTBCP to give developers with cross-chain functionality at scale.

About Bittrex

Bittrex was founded in 2014 and is one of the leading U.S based trading platforms. It has taken a secure place as one of the best crypto exchanges in the world with its custom-built trading engine, commitment to compliance, driving innovation, fast deposits and withdrawals and high natural trading volumes.

No.12 Rank by Coinmarketcap

D e F i of W hitecoin

Currently this community project is focusing on a number of important aspects. The main ones are; cross-chain operations, DaPP's, Business Dev and top quality listings.

Recently a competitor to UniSwap was launched on the XWC chain called TokenSwap Tokenswap is breaking down the barriers and complexity of blocks by utilising cross-chain transactions on the Whitecoin network.

What does this mean? Whitecoin is able to connect the value between different chains through the 'multi-tunnel blockchain communication protocol (MTBCP)' allowing existing Blockchains to value share and expand whilst supporting infrastructures of internet business to join Whitecoin and Blockchain technology.

The total value locked (TVL) in Tokenswap is more than 4.6 million USD. It's come to be top 10 DEX compared with other DEXes in DefiPluse.

What to do and what to be excited about

When we say we are excited, then I mean we are excited! This month will bring some of the most crucial partnerships and development XWC has ever experienced and this listing on Bittrex will allow us to give a completely new section of the industry the opportunity to trade and hold XWC for the first time.

Connect with us

You can speak live to our community on Telegram:

https://t.me/xwc_whitecoin

Follow us on twitter for the most recent updates:

https://twitter.com/WhiteCoiner

If you are developer and want to discuss our generous DeFi funding offer, then you can reach out to our Business dev on twitter or on telegram.

Contact:

Whitecoin

Allen Li

18516300561

xwcwhitecoin@gmail.com

SOURCE: Whitecoin

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614147/Whitecoin-XWC-to-Be-Listed-on-Bittrex