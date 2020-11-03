Despite a significant drop in turnover, the Israeli inverter maker was able to increase its net result in the third quarter of this year, in which it shipped around 1,415 MW of its products. In the first nine months of the year, the company's revenue increased year-on-year from $1 billion to $1.1 billion.The Israeli inverter and energy storage company Solaredge has reported solid financials for the period from July to September, despite a significant drop in revenue. In the period, the company achieved a turnover of $338.1 million, of which around $312.5 million came from the sale of solar products. ...

