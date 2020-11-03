Located in Evora, southern Portugal, the solar park is being planned by a Spanish-Portuguese consortium. The plant will be linked to a 10 MW storage system.From pv magazine Spain Spanish power provider Endesa and Portuguese renewable energy company Hyperion Renewables are planning to build a 257 MW solar-plus-storage power plant in the municipality of Évora, in southern-central Portugal. The Divor plant will be installed with 571,111 solar panels and a 10 MW storage system with two hours of autonomy. Its production is estimated at 400,000 MWh/year. A spokesperson from Hyperion Renewables told ...

