Temenos SCALE is the biggest developer community event in the banking industry

Developers can join over 40 sessions, hands-on-labs, technical and customer presentations on key topics from AI and APIs to cloud and microservices

Customer presentations from ABN AMRO, Canadian Western Bank and Openbank and technology partners including IBM, Microsoft, Red Hat, NuoDB and Tailwind

Temenos enables faster innovation for developer community through cloud-native, API-first and microservices based architecture

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that registration is open for Temenos SCALE on the 17-18 November 2020. Temenos SCALE is the biggest developer conference in the banking industry, attracting developers from over 106 countries and from every type and size of institution across the banking industry. At Temenos SCALE, this global developer community will experience hands-on workshops, presentations and demonstrations with a focus on Explainable AI, microservices and open APIs and cloud technologies. Register here for this free to attend event.

Paul Roberts, Director, Temenos Developer Community MarketPlace, Temenos, said: "Developers love Temenos because we have the most advanced technology, the richest ecosystem and the largest customer base of the most ambitious and challenger banks. We recognize the vital role our developer community plays in shaping the future of banking and we are committed to developers' success. We invest an industry leading 20 per cent of our revenues into research and development a further $1bn investment over just the next few years. And we are making significant investment in our developers too, supporting them with the tools, skills and knowledge to use our technology to solve real world problems at scale. Our API-first technology and modern microservices-based architecture enables rapid innovation and our MarketPlace gives developers a shop window into banks serving more than one billion people around the world. Banking truly is the most exciting space for developers right now and Temenos SCALE is the flagship event to bring the developer community together, to learn, share and grow."

Attendees of Temenos SCALE will hear from influential technology and banking industry leaders. Temenos CEO Max Chuard will keynote on why now is a pivotal moment in the banking industry, how developers are shaping the future and making banking a force for good and how Temenos is supporting them with innovative technologies to create and bring new products to market faster.

Banks face mounting pressure as they try to keep pace with evolving customer expectations, competition and changing regulations. Covid-19 has accelerated the shift to digital banking and SaaS; Open Banking regulation is splitting the value chain and proving a catalyst for innovation; and with the rise of big tech, customers now expect seamless, hyper-personalized experiences. These trends are driven and enabled by technology and banks increasingly need developers to help them survive and thrive in this digital-first era.

The Temenos SCALE event will include over 40 sessions, including hands-on workshops and product demonstrations. Attendees will also hear from Temenos' technology partners and customers. ABN AMRO will share insights on the power of analytics, Openbank on the extensibility of Temenos Transact to differentiate and Canadian Western Bank on design thinking. The event is supported by IBM as the headline sponsor, Microsoft, Red Hat, TailWind, NuoDB and Syncordis,

Andre Tost, Distinguished Engineer and CTO, IBM Cloud Pak Architecture, said: "At Temenos SCALE, you'll hear about how IBM and our business partner Temenos are working together to bring hybrid cloud solutions to banking, and deliver greater automation, innovation and integration capabilities to our joint clients. I hope you'll join us as we explore the incredible advances of modern software and API-led technology built with IBM offerings, like LinuxONE and IBM Cloud Paks. We look forward to engaging the brightest minds in the developer community today's change leaders to discuss how we can work together to create powerful change in the banking industry on a global scale."

Follow TemenosSCALE on social media for live updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Ends

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005032/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Wolfe Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

Tel: +1 610 232 2793 +44 20 7423 3857

Email: press@temenos.com



Alistair Kellie Andrew Adie

Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos

Tel: +44 20 7680 6550

Email: allnewgatetemenos@newgatecomms.com