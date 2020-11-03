Young Platform: Bitcoin arrives in Italian supermarkets

As a result of the partnership between the cryptocurrency exchange platform Young Platform and viacash, starting today all Young customers will be able to top up their account in over 600 Italian supermarkets.

TORINO, Italy, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Young customers, an Italian fintech startup operating in the cryptocurrency industry, thanks to the collaboration with viacash, a new top-up method is now available as an alternative to the traditional bank transfer.

In order to make the Bitcoin shopping experience even easier and more immediate, users will be able to top up their exchange account directly at the supermarket checkout.

There are over 600 affiliated shops between Penny Market and Pam distributed across the country. You just need to geolocate in the chosen Penny Market or PAM store, insert the amount you want to load and generate a barcode to show at the checkout. At this point you can complete the payment in cash.

"For many people, especially if they are novice investors, it is easier and quicker to top up their account at the supermarket checkout while shopping than transferring funds online," states Andrea Ferrero, CEO of Young.

Flavio De Laurentis, General Manager Italy of viafintech says: "Thanks to this collaboration two fintech companies are working together to simplify and make financial services more accessible. In Europe, thanks to our extensive network, viafintech is a leader in the instant cash payments and top-ups field and we are very pleased to offer our infrastructure from now on also to Young's customers."

The opportunity to top up your account at the supermarket is an addition to the recent introduction of debit cards, credit cards and Apple Pay to purchase the main cryptocurrency in a simple and immediate way.

"All these initiatives meet the needs of our community that during the last few weeks has grown significantly and has positively responded to the recent launch of our new Young Platform Pro exchange, with over 120,000 Waiting List members," says Diego D'Aquilio, CMO & Head of International Expansion of Young.

About Young

Young is an Italian fintech startup based in Turin and London which mission is to make the world of cryptocurrency accessible.

The startup in just 2 years has reached an evaluation of 10 million Euros, launching 2 crypto-exchanges on the market.

