Only 1% of Africa's utility scale solar projects are within 20km of city limits, according to a new report, despite the fact the continent is expected to have around a billion more city dwellers by mid century.A report published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has again highlighted the disparity between the world's most promising solar power regions and the actual locations of PV plants. The Rise of Renewables in Cities study, jointly produced with the German government's International Climate Initiative, considers the urgent need to deploy renewable energy facilities in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...