Peri-implantitis Market Size Worth $1.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 8.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global peri-implantitis market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Peri-implantitis is a site-specific destructive inflammatory disease affecting soft and hard tissues around osseointegrated implants, causing a decrease in bone volume and formation of peri-implant pockets. The success rate of dental implants was reported to be 92%-98% over a period of 10 years. Yet, factors like increasing patients with a history of periodontitis, the advent of technological advancement pertaining to efficient treatment of peri-implantitis, and a rise in the patient population prone to smoking and diabetes are fueling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The surgical segment dominated the market in 2019 due to the fact that surgical debridement procedures are efficient and are considered as the most effective technique to treat peri-implantitis

Laser debridement non-surgical technique is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it has improved clinical outcomes are efficient due to selective calculus removal

Europe dominated the market in 2019 owing to the rising technological advancements for peri-implantitis treatment

In the Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric patient population, rising awareness about dental implants and associated disease, and rapid technological advancements.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Peri-implantitis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Method Type (Surgical, Non-surgical), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/peri-implantitis-market

The prevalence of peri-implant complication is expected to be on the rise with the increased number of implants being placed around the globe. According to NCBI, in the U.S. from 1999 to 2017, per year 14.0% increase in implant prevalence was recorded. Annually there are about 2,60,000 implants placed in the U.K., which indicates the growing demand for dental implants. As implants are becoming a common treatment, associated disease prevalence including peri-implant mucositis and peri-implantitis shows a positive correlation. Moreover, according to the CDC, 47.2% of adults aged 30 years in the U.S suffered from some form of periodontal disease in 2019. The condition is more common in men than women as they are more prone to smoking and health conditions like diabetes. Advancements like laser debridement, guided bone regeneration (GBR), and diagnostic genetic biomarker technique are expected to boost peri-implantitis treatment market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global peri-implantitis market on the basis of method type and region:

Peri-implantitis Method Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Surgical



Bone Regeneration





Open Flap Debridement





Implantoplasty



Non-surgical



Mechanical Debridement





Laser Debridement





Antibiotics





Others

Peri-implantitis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Peri-implantitis Market

Pfizer Inc.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

R.N. Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Basic Pharma Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

Prachi Pharmaceuticals Private Limited.

Geistlich Pharma Inc.

Healthy Life Pharma.

