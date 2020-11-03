The London-based lender has committed more than €50 million to the €218 million exercise which will cost issuer Tauron more to finance if the utility falls short of its 2030 decarbonization targets.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has pumped PLN240 million (€52.4 million) into a PLN1 billion green bond issued by Polish power company Tauron Polska Energia to finance its decarbonization plans. The London-based development lender said the bond, which will cost the utility more to finance if certain green targets are missed, will help the power company install "up to" 300 ...

