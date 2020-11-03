Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-11-03 11:09 CET -- On November 03, 2020, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of Coop Pank AS and to list its 1,167,700 additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options program in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Coop Pank AS will be listed on Thursday, November 5, 2020 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 90 623 866 shares of Coop Pank (ISIN: EE3100007857) will be traded under the trading code CPA1T on or about November 5. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.