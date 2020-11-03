Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
10 Mio. Finanzierung stark überzeichnet - Anleger reißen sich um Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
03.11.20
10:09 Uhr
18,570 Euro
+0,445
+2,46 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,48018,58511:46
18,53018,57511:46
PR Newswire
03.11.2020 | 11:21
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF consolidates manufacturing and organisational structure in France

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF today announces a consolidation and restructuring of various manufacturing, business and administrative functions in France. Consequently, manufacturing of slewing bearings would be moved from Avallon to St-Cyr-sur-Loire, resulting in the proposed closure of the Avallon factory.

The transfer of production from Avallon to St-Cyr enables a more competitive and flexible offer to customers, as well as the realisation of synergies from the existing service centre and logistics capabilities in Saint-Cyr.

Kent Viitanen, President, Bearing Operations, says: "We have announced a number of factory consolidations during the year and whilst these are difficult decisions to take, they are necessary to ensure we can continue to meet the needs of our customers in terms of competitiveness, flexibility and quality. We are committed to working with our employees to ensure a smooth transition into training programmes and new employment opportunities."

The Avallon site currently has 140 employees and activities are expected to stop by the end of 2022. The restructuring of manufacturing, business and administrative functions in France is expected to impact approximately 110 employees.

The proposals announced today are subject to consultation with French employee representatives.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-consolidates-manufacturing-and-organisational-structure-in-france,c3229560

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3229560/1329533.pdf

Release

SKF AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.