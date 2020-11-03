The "Europe Contact Center Intelligence Market by Component, Technology, Deployment Type, End-user and Country: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Contact Center Intelligence Market is expected to witness market growth of 22.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The rising inclination for Artificial Intelligence (AI)- based answers to offer improved customer support services is anticipated to boost the development of the market. Artificial intelligence permits organizations to offer customized customer care and real-time customer services.

Artificial intelligence likewise assists in enhancing call deflection rates, decreasing agent costs related to training, and accomplishing shorter times associated with handling customers. Enterprises are attempting vigorously to robotize customer service interactions. Social media is rising as the most favored stage for interaction with the customer. Various contact centers have adopted computerized measures for digital channels, for example, social media, to connect with clients and recognize new sales opportunities.

Activities pointed toward enhancing contact center AI assistance through the integration of gesture acknowledgment abilities are foreseen to make development possibilities for the market over the forecast period. Voice AI agents and chatbots can catch the data from the interaction of the customer and feed it into analysis programming. This information can be additionally analyzed by utilizing AI innovation to get knowledge about the behavior patterns of clients. These patterns can assume a pivotal function in drafting business policies and solving issues of the customers.

AI-fueled techniques, for example, predictive behavior routing, are helping associations in having a healthy engagement with their clients. Notwithstanding, growing concerns over data security and protection of privacy are making clients careful about permitting organizations to gather their information.

In 2018, research by Accenture uncovered that 88% of clients consent to the fact that organizations that offer customized services without bargaining with their trust are more attractive than others. Given such patterns, organizations are putting a solid emphasis on keeping up transparency and educating clients about the collection of data.

Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Google, Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, NICE Ltd., Five9, Inc., Zendesk, Inc., and 3CLogic Software, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2016, Sep to 2020, Aug) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Europe Contact Center Intelligence Market by Component

4.1 Europe Contact Center Intelligence Solution Market by Country

4.2 Europe Contact Center Intelligence Market by Solution Type

4.2.1 Europe Contact Center Intelligence Intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Market by Country

4.2.2 Europe Contact Center Intelligence Chatbot Market by Country

4.2.3 Europe Contact Center Intelligence Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market by Country

4.3 Europe Contact Center Intelligence Services Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Contact Center Intelligence Market by Technology

5.1 Europe Computer Vision Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

5.2 Europe Automatic Speech Recognition Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

5.3 Europe Machine Learning Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

5.4 Europe Natural Language Processing Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

5.5 Europe Other Technology Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Contact Center Intelligence Market by Deployment Type

6.1 Europe On-premise Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

6.2 Europe Hosted Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Contact Center Intelligence Market by End Use

7.1 Europe Telecom IT Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

7.2 Europe Government Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

7.3 Europe Healthcare Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

7.4 Europe Consumer Goods Retail Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

7.5 Europe Travel Hospitality Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

7.6 Europe BFSI Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

7.7 Europe Others Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

Chapter 8. Europe Contact Center Intelligence Market by Country

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Company Overview

9.2 Financial Analysis

9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4 Research Development Expenses

9.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.6 SWOT Analysis

