The solar park is being built by French developer GreenYellow and is expected to come online by mid-2021.From pv magazine France GreenYellow, the renewable energy unit of France's Casino Group, has begun work on a 30 MW solar power plant in Nagréongo, in Burkina Faso's Oubritenga province. The facility is expected to be commissioned in mid-2021 and to produce 50 GWh of green electricity annually. The groundbreaking ceremony was accompanied by the signing of a social and environmental responsibility (CSR) protocol, which included the delivery of an ambulance and medicines for the health and social ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...