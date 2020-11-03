Bluesky Energy has unveiled a storage system based on lithium titanate oxide cells. The new product is claimed to have a service life of 20,000 cycles and to cope well with extreme climatic conditions.From pv magazine Germany Austria-based Bluesky Energy has unveiled an outdoor storage system which it claims is just as reliable in Iceland as it is in Jordan, as the new product, called "Vigos," is said to cope well with extreme climatic conditions. The company states it can withstand temperatures of -30 degrees Celsius as well as 50 degrees Celsius; rain and frost as well as scorching sun. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...