The healthcare cloud computing market is expected to grow by USD 25.54 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005103/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as a shortage of cloud professionals in the healthcare industry will hamper market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/healthcare-cloud-computing-market-industry-analysis

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Product Landscape

SaaS solutions held the major share, owing to their easy deployment, less lead time compared with on-premises software solutions, and the service provider's ownership of maintenance and support tasks. Healthcare organizations adopt SaaS-based solutions for streamlining their CRM, accounting, payroll, SCM, and healthcare information systems. With the high potential for cloud computing in healthcare, numerous vendors are providing SaaS-based products for healthcare organizations. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the IaaS and PaaS segment.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest healthcare cloud computing market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud computing by healthcare institutes and increasing launch of various cloud computing products will significantly influence healthcare cloud computing market growth in this region. Almost 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for healthcare cloud computing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

athenahealth Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

General Electric Co.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

athenahealth Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

General Electric Co.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005103/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/