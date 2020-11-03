Winston Gold Corp.: Winston Gold Intersects More High-Grade Gold in Parallel Vein Including 1.408 oz/t Over 5 ft

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CNSX:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that its ongoing underground drilling program continues to intersect high-grade gold on the western extension of the Parallel vein system at its Winston Gold Project near Helena, Montana.

Underground drill hole W123 cut through the Parallel Vein 100 ft. (30.5 metres) ahead of, and 40 ft (12.2 metres) below the current development face of the Parallel vein on the 4637 level. It intersected 1.408 oz/ton gold over 5 ft and included a 2 ft interval which averaged 3.479 oz/ton gold.

A second hole, W126, tested an area of the Parallel vein 321 ft (97.8 metres) east of hole W123 and 66 ft (20.1 metres) below the 4637 level. It intersected a 2 ft interval averaging 0.983 oz/ton gold and included a 0.5 ft interval averaging 3.916 oz/ton gold. If this interval is diluted over a 3 ft stope mining width, the average grade drops to 0.655 oz/ton (22.45 g/t) gold.

Details of the two drill hole intercepts are as follows:

Hole ID From To Interval Gold Grade Silver Grade ft ft ft m oz/t g/t oz/t g/t W123 198 203 5 1.52 1.408 48.27 1.60 54.85 including 200 202 2 0.61 3.479 119.28 3.91 134.05 W126 146 148 2 0.61 0.983 33.70 1.25 42.85 including 147 147.5 0.5 0.15 3.916 134.26 4.14 141.94

The vein intervals listed above are not true width. Current observations indicate the vein dip is constantly changing in this area of the mine.

"These recent drill holes have added more data points and improved the continuity of gold mineralization in the Parallel vein," commented Mr. Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold. "We are still not clear of the full extent of the Custer or Parallel veins as we step out to the West, but these vein systems keep surprising us and surpassing our expectations."

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the on-site sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. The samples are crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 gram gravimetric finish. Any assay averaging more than 0.1 opt gold is sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals in Reno Nevada for checks. Blank or certified reference materials are inserted randomly.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Winston Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

For more information, please visit www.winstongoldmining.com; or contact:

Murray Nye,

Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Winston Gold

Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8

Telephone: (204) 989-2434

E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

SOURCE: Winston Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614131/Winston-Gold-Intersects-More-High-Grade-Gold-in-Parallel-Vein-Including-1408-ozt-Over-5-ft