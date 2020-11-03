Researchers in Spain have analyzed the most important technologies for the development of intermediate-band solar cells (IBSC), a solar PV technology that was conceived to exceed the Shockley-Queisser limit. They identified four established technologies that are currently being adopted to manufacture IB materials and IBSC prototypes. Their future goal is to find the appropriate material to fabricate cheap and very efficient IBSCs.Scientists at the Institute of Solar Energy of Spain's Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (IES-UPM) have investigated the potential of intermediate-band solar cells (IBSC), ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...