Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 3
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 02-November-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|494.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|505.78p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|487.40p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|498.68p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
