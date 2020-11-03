Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.11.2020
PR Newswire
03.11.2020 | 13:15
City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, November 3

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: Directorate Change

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (the "Company")

Further to the announcement made on 1 October 2020 regarding the appointment, (subject to necessary regulatory clearances) of new non-executive directors, Tom Quigley and Caroline Dutot, the Company wishes to announce that Philip Austin and John Boothman will retire on 31 January 2021. Both have been directors of the Company since incorporation and their retirement is consistent with industry best practice in respect of board tenure.

Tim Scholefield, Chairman of the Company, said "I would like to thank John and Phil for their invaluable contribution to the Company over the past 9 years, and wish them both well for the future".

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
3 November 2020

Contact:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

