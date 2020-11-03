Nasdaq Riga decided on November 3, 2020 to remove observation status for AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" (DPK1R, ISIN LV0000100212). AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" has approved debt repayment schedule, which determines that listing fees debt should be repaid by the end of April, 2021, thus the circumstances that were the reason for observation status applied to the company on October 2, 2020 have ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.