The electrical equipment market research in India from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005232/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the electrical equipment market in India. Download free report sample

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Increase in Number of Commercial Building Projects," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The number of infrastructural projects related to commercial and residential buildings is increasing in India, owing to factors such as population growth and support from government bodies. Growth in population also increases the need for residential and commercial spaces. The number of residential and commercial buildings is growing rapidly in cities such as Bengaluru and Gurugram. For instance, in November 2019, DLF Ltd., a commercial real estate developer in India, announced plans to invest USD 213 million over the next two years in the construction of over three million- square feet in office space in Gurugram, Haryana. These developments have increased the demand for electricity, which has been driving the need for power generation as well as transmission and distribution equipment in India. Consequently, the electrical equipment market growth in India has been substantial.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the electrical equipment market size in India to grow by USD 70.69 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Electrical Equipment Market in India Segment Highlights for 2020

The electrical equipment market in India is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 13.15%.

The power transmission and distribution network forms an integral part of the power sector, as it helps in distributing electricity to the final consumer.

The power generated in power plants needs to be transported over long distances to load centers, from where it is distributed to the end consumers using transmission lines and towers.

Although India has adequate power generation capacity, still a substantial proportion of the population has limited access to electricity, mainly because of the lack of proper transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Significant investments in the distribution sector by the government will drive the demand for transmission and distribution equipment, which will fuel the electrical equipment market growth over the forecast period.

The growth of the electrical equipment market share in India by the transmission and distribution segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the generation segment.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

The electrical equipment market size in India is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

The electrical equipment market in India is segmented by Application (Transmission and distribution and Generation) and Product (Cables, Switchgears, Boilers, Transformers, Transmission lines, and Others).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Energy Systems Solutions Corp.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005232/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/